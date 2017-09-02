Mana Relaunch

In issue 117 of Mana Derek Fox indicated in his editorial that Mana Productions Ltd was going to take time out to reassess and restructure, looking at better ways to keep bringing you Mana in today’s difficult economic climate. Mana is not alone of course in finding that times are tough right now.

As valued followers of Mana we wanted you to be the first to know that in the last few weeks, Mana have negotiated a way forward with another New Zealand publishing house, Kowhai Media. They have agreed to pick up the challenge of producing Mana on our behalf.

Kowhai Media are an accomplished and enthusiastic team with considerable experience publishing a similar premium title with a long heritage, the award winning New Zealand Geographic. We believe that this may be exactly what Mana needs at this time.

While Kowhai Media will take over the day-to-day running of Mana, Derek Fox will still be involved providing editorial, along with some others who have worked on Mana before.

On behalf of our crew who have brought you Mana over the last 22 years we thank you very very much for your support. Knowing you’re out there has made publishing Mana worthwhile. Mana Productions welcomes the change of guard, and you can expect the same mix of inspirational, informative stories that have been our stock and trade from an all-Maori editorial team.

Nga mihi nui kia kotou katoa.

See www.mana.co.nz